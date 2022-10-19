Veteran Entertainment Television: VET Tv Announces Screening of 'A Grunt's Life' Finale at American Legion's Legendary Hollywood Theater

Fan favorite concludes its second season in style at renowned Hollywood theater, built by a generation of entertainment legends who served in World War II

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / The nation's #1 military streaming network will screen the final two episodes of their tentpole series at one of the most historic American Legion posts in the country to a gathering of veteran advocates, influencers, and cast and crew.

Veteran Entertainment Television ( VET Tv ), will host a star-studded viewing of the penultimate pair of episodes that complete the second season of 'A Grunt's Life' on October 23rd at the American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood.

Post 43 is a Hollywood institution, founded in 1919 by WWI veterans working in the motion picture industry, and has included Hollywood luminaries like Clark Gable, Mickey Rooney, Ronald Reagan, Stan Lee and more as its members. The theater's classic design is emblematic of "Old Hollywood," and will offer a stunning venue for the screening.

"Bringing season 2 to a close is one of the hardest things I've ever done," said Donny O'Malley, VET Tv's founder and chief creative officer. "The story is so intensely personal to me, and to those I love and respect, that ending this season's storyline was as emotional an experience for me as leaving the military."

"I'm so stoked to gather the men and women who gave so much of themselves during production so they can see the final product, surrounded by people who love and appreciate the art they've created," he added.

Season 2 of "A Grunt's Life" stars O'Malley as 2nd Lt Vincent Murphy, John Henry Richardson as Chaplain "Chaps" Kelly, and Bourke Floyd as Lt. Col. Jones. The show follows a Marine platoon in the heart of Afghanistan's Helmand Province during the U.S. military's ill-fated counter-insurgency operations in the early 2010's. This season of the show finds the Marines of Fox 2 operating in an environment where success is poorly defined and death lurks around every corner - and 2nd Lt Murphy struggles with a growing sense of his own inhumanity while trying to preserve his Marines from the same fate.

About Veteran Entertainment Television - VET Tv

VET Tv is a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health for those who served. The company is an U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and Veteran community. Visit www.VeteranTV.com to tune in -- and join the conversation on our YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter pages. For media queries, contact press@veterantv.com.

