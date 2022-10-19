Anzeige
WKN: A2H6LX ISIN: FR0013286259 Ticker-Symbol: 3VG 
Frankfurt
19.10.22
08:03 Uhr
1,464 Euro
-0,056
-3,68 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THERANEXUS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERANEXUS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5701,61818:28
19.10.2022 | 18:12
THERANEXUS: Theranexus publishes its cash position as of 30 September 2022

Lyon, France - 19 October 2022- 6 pm CEST - Theranexus, an innovative biopharmaceutical company innovating in the treatment of rare neurological diseases and pioneer in the development of drug candidates modulating the interaction between neurons and glial cells, today announces its cash position as of September 30, 2022.

At the end of the third quarter, total available funds stood at €11.0 million compared to €11.6 million on June 30, 2022. Cash consumption was in line with the company's forecasts for the period and provides Theranexus with financial visibility for the remainder of 2022 and 2023. The company has notably benefited from the full refund of the 2021 Research Tax Credit for an amount of €1.7m. With this cash position, Theranexus has comfortable financial leeway to pursue its Phase I/II clinical trial of the drug candidate Batten-1 for which the last patient was enrolled during this quarter.

Next financial publication :

18 January 2023: update on cash position as of 31 December 2022

About Theranexus

Theranexus is an innovative biopharmaceutical company, spun out of the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), specialising in the treatment of neurological diseases and pioneering the development of drug candidates targeting both neurons and glial cells. Theranexus has a unique platform for the identification and characterisation of advanced therapy drug candidates in rare neurological disorders and a first drug candidate in clinical development for Batten disease.

THERANEXUS is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0013286259- ALTHX).

More information at https://www.theranexus.com
Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln




Contacts

THERANEXUS
Thierry LAMBERT
Chief Financial Officer
contact@theranexus.com







NEWCAP
Théo MARTIN/Pierre LAURENT
Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 97
theranexus@newcap.eu
FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZmdkpVuYWfHmG1wY52YbGJka29hxJGUZmOZxGVwZ53Ia25mx2aXnMrJZnBnnG5s
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76796-theranexus_pr_tresorerie-30-septembre-2022_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
