Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
20.000% Kursgewinn! – Nur mit einer Lithium-Aktie wie dieser?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.10.2022 | 19:28
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 19

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

19 October 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 19 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 316.3027 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 319.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 313 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 12,891,477 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 233,199,946 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 19 October 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1603319.50 08:28:2700061640704TRLO0LSE
602319.50 08:31:3500061640929TRLO0LSE
1398319.50 08:31:3500061640930TRLO0LSE
667319.50 08:31:3500061640931TRLO0LSE
700318.50 08:35:3100061641094TRLO0LSE
700318.50 08:35:3100061641095TRLO0LSE
500318.50 08:35:3100061641096TRLO0LSE
179317.50 09:00:2800061642097TRLO0LSE
700317.50 09:00:2800061642098TRLO0LSE
700317.50 09:00:2800061642099TRLO0LSE
360317.50 09:00:2800061642100TRLO0LSE
1905316.00 09:12:1100061642630TRLO0LSE
1898315.50 09:14:5200061642765TRLO0LSE
1886315.00 09:20:3200061643118TRLO0LSE
353314.00 09:35:5400061643857TRLO0LSE
700314.00 09:35:5400061643858TRLO0LSE
769314.00 09:35:5400061643859TRLO0LSE
2192317.00 10:24:1900061645891TRLO0LSE
700317.00 10:24:1900061645892TRLO0LSE
1645317.00 10:24:1900061645893TRLO0LSE
274317.00 10:24:1900061645894TRLO0LSE
2630315.50 10:40:1200061646426TRLO0LSE
421315.00 11:13:2600061647646TRLO0LSE
1957315.00 11:13:2600061647647TRLO0LSE
1500314.00 11:30:1000061648207TRLO0LSE
604314.00 11:30:1000061648208TRLO0LSE
23314.00 11:30:1000061648209TRLO0LSE
1400314.50 12:11:0700061649241TRLO0LSE
566314.50 12:13:2900061649299TRLO0LSE
1524314.00 12:19:5100061649512TRLO0LSE
688314.00 12:19:5100061649513TRLO0LSE
1325313.50 12:29:1400061649923TRLO0LSE
945313.50 12:29:1400061649924TRLO0LSE
2391313.00 12:29:1900061649926TRLO0LSE
34313.50 12:53:0900061650810TRLO0LSE
1900313.50 13:03:5900061651127TRLO0LSE
248313.50 13:03:5900061651128TRLO0LSE
964313.50 13:03:5900061651129TRLO0LSE
1043313.50 13:03:5900061651130TRLO0LSE
562313.50 13:03:5900061651131TRLO0LSE
1277313.50 13:07:4500061651216TRLO0LSE
846313.50 13:07:4500061651217TRLO0LSE
2100315.00 13:23:5100061651659TRLO0LSE
84315.00 13:23:5100061651660TRLO0LSE
412314.50 13:25:3800061651702TRLO0LSE
1484314.50 13:25:3800061651703TRLO0LSE
18315.00 13:25:3800061651704TRLO0LSE
766315.00 13:25:3800061651705TRLO0LSE
565315.00 13:44:1800061652255TRLO0LSE
1547315.00 13:44:1800061652256TRLO0LSE
797314.50 13:46:0200061652308TRLO0LSE
700314.50 13:46:0200061652309TRLO0LSE
544314.50 13:46:0200061652310TRLO0LSE
1315.00 14:01:0200061652780TRLO0LSE
1315.00 14:01:0200061652781TRLO0LSE
2024315.00 14:01:0200061652782TRLO0LSE
1924316.00 14:16:1900061653517TRLO0LSE
340316.50 14:20:1900061653787TRLO0LSE
449316.50 14:20:1900061653788TRLO0LSE
1600316.50 14:20:2000061653789TRLO0LSE
268316.50 14:20:2000061653790TRLO0LSE
1542316.00 14:27:2000061654046TRLO0LSE
545316.00 14:27:2000061654047TRLO0LSE
669316.50 14:35:4700061654658TRLO0LSE
1218316.50 14:35:4700061654659TRLO0LSE
320316.50 14:36:0900061654678TRLO0LSE
2191316.00 14:39:0200061654975TRLO0LSE
9316.00 14:39:0200061654976TRLO0LSE
1253316.00 14:39:0200061654977TRLO0LSE
700316.00 14:39:0200061654978TRLO0LSE
184316.00 14:39:0200061654979TRLO0LSE
225315.50 14:41:1200061655117TRLO0LSE
2099315.50 14:48:5000061655568TRLO0LSE
1856315.50 14:48:5000061655569TRLO0LSE
700317.00 15:04:2800061656911TRLO0LSE
221317.00 15:05:0500061656926TRLO0LSE
341317.00 15:05:0600061656929TRLO0LSE
387317.00 15:05:0600061656930TRLO0LSE
549317.50 15:09:0200061657138TRLO0LSE
700317.50 15:09:0200061657139TRLO0LSE
1400317.50 15:09:0200061657140TRLO0LSE
522317.50 15:09:0200061657141TRLO0LSE
1840317.50 15:10:0200061657168TRLO0LSE
387318.00 15:12:0300061657328TRLO0LSE
429318.00 15:12:0300061657329TRLO0LSE
772318.50 15:14:4900061657500TRLO0LSE
652318.50 15:14:4900061657501TRLO0LSE
136319.50 15:33:0200061659830TRLO0LSE
555319.50 15:33:0200061659831TRLO0LSE
896319.50 15:33:0200061659832TRLO0LSE
934319.50 15:33:0200061659833TRLO0LSE
1166319.50 15:33:0200061659834TRLO0LSE
907319.50 15:33:0200061659835TRLO0LSE
1960319.00 15:36:0200061660131TRLO0LSE
556318.50 15:36:0400061660132TRLO0LSE
282318.50 15:36:0400061660133TRLO0LSE
785318.50 15:36:0800061660134TRLO0LSE
324318.50 15:36:0800061660135TRLO0LSE
2201318.50 15:56:0300061661400TRLO0LSE
558318.00 15:58:1800061661540TRLO0LSE
985318.00 15:58:1800061661541TRLO0LSE
532318.00 15:58:1800061661542TRLO0LSE
783318.50 16:06:3200061662054TRLO0LSE
1049318.50 16:21:5300061663131TRLO0LSE
1381318.50 16:21:5300061663132TRLO0LSE
2168318.50 16:21:5300061663133TRLO0LSE
302318.50 16:21:5300061663134TRLO0LSE
926318.50 16:21:5300061663135TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.