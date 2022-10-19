

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.42 billion, or $10.39 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $8.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $10.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $5.07 billion from $4.30 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $10.39 vs. $8.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.07 Bln vs. $4.30 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj. $9.25 - $10.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.4 Bln



