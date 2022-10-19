

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $576 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $495 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kinder Morgan, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $575 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.3% to $5.17 billion from $3.82 billion last year.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $576 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.17 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year.



