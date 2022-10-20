

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Transurban (TCL.AX TRAUF), a developer and operator of toll roads networks, reported that Average Daily Traffic for the first quarter 2022 increased by 60.2% to 2.38 million trips from the prior year.



Sydney Average Daily Traffic or ADT in the quarter increased by 106.9% to 986,000 trips reflecting recovery from Government mandated restriction impacts in prior year and growth in new assets. Average workday traffic increased by 84.6% and average weekend/public holiday traffic grew by 247.5%.



Melbourne Average Daily Traffic in the quarter increased by 70.7% to 791,000 transactions due to recovery from a lockdown impacted the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and further supported by increased airport and CBD activity. Average workday traffic increased by 54.8% and average weekend/public holiday traffic grew by 146.8%.



Brisbane Average Daily Traffic in the quarter increased by 13.2% to 456,000 trips with growth across all assets. Reduction in COVID-19 cases by mid quarter and uptick in airport activity contributed to the growth. Average workday traffic increased by 12.0% and average weekend/public holiday traffic grew by 20.1%.



North America Average Daily Traffic in the quarter increased by 3.1% to 149,000 trips. Average dynamic toll price for the quarter increased by 9.3% to US$9.18 on the 95 Express Lanes, and increased by 24.5% to US$5.34 on the 495 Express Lanes.



Transurban reaffirmed fiscal year 2023 distribution guidance of 53.0 cents per share representing approximately 30% growth on fiscal year 2022.



At the Annual General Meetings, Transurban's Chief Executive Officer, Scott Charlton, said that first quarter Traffic results which the company released today surpassed that previous fourth quarter result and represented strongest quarterly traffic numbers yet.



In North America, the Fredericksburg Extension Project - which extends 95 Express Lanes by 16 kilometres - is anticipated to open in late 2023. Once complete, it will create the longest reversible Express Lanes system in North America, spanning approximately 80 kilometres from Washington DC to Fredericksburg, Virginia.



