Pentera Expands Operations to APAC

Cybersecurity unicorn's regional headquarters is based in Singapore with local offices in Australia and Japan

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in Automated Security Validation, today announced local offices in Singapore, Australia, and Japan to expand the company's existing APAC operations. The offices will enable Pentera to expand business in the region, as well as better support local customers, service providers and partners.

Pentera appoints Michael Tan as the company's VP of Sales, APAC. An industry veteran, Michael brings with more than 25 years of sales, channel and leadership experience in growing businesses at scale. He has previously held leadership positions at cybersecurity companies including IntSights, a Rapid7 company, and CyCognito.

"Recent research has revealed that today one out of every seventeen organizations in APAC experiences a ransomware attack on a weekly basis," said Michael Tan, VP of Sales, APAC. "Pentera's solution is in a unique position to improve the security posture of the APAC region as a whole. Our platform will enable users to understand their true risk, provide them with a clear roadmap for exposure remediation and ensure that they are prepared to defend against ransomware attacks."

Pentera's Automated Security Validation platform safely emulates the real-world techniques of hackers. The platform enables CISOs to close gaps in their security by challenging existing security controls across the entire cybersecurity kill-chain.

"Automated Security Validation is a crucial tool in every CISO's arsenal against the constantly evolving threat landscape," said Morgan Jay, SVP Sales, EMEA & APAC. "Expanding our local operations in Singapore, Japan and Australia enable us to provide improved security validation services for our customers and MSSPs across the region. Our platform will enable companies to mature their security validation programs in a cost effective way and improve return on investment from their existing security controls."

With dozens of existing customers across APAC, Pentera is looking to significantly grow its market share in the region. In addition to the regional headquarters in Singapore, the company is also expanding with presences in Australia and Japan.

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

As part of the company's global expansion, Pentera is currently looking to fill more than 60 open positions worldwide. To apply please visit: https://pentera.io/careers/

