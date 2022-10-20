Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Ambari Brands Inc. (CSE: AMB) (OTC Pink: AMBBF) (FSE: Y92) ("Ambari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to manufacture its products and also co-pack and manufacture for other brands in plants powered by green hydrogen.

In the past, major retailers have demanded that products carried at their retail locations be produced in packaging that is considered clean from start to finish. This has historically meant that products must be produced with materials that are deemed "sustainable" and 100% recyclable. As a business firmly committed to ESG and sustainability, Ambari intends to be among the first companies to manufacture its skincare products in facilities that are powered by green hydrogen and to eventually co-pack and manufacture products for other consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands in plants powered by green hydrogen.

Nisha Grewal, President and CEO of Ambari, states, "We are very excited about this new commitment to the clean energy movement. We hope to one day be able to certify brands with our own '100% Clean Energy' or 'Produced by Green Hydrogen' seal and our decision to transition our manufacturing to facilities powered only by green hydrogen is the first step in this journey. We are particularly excited about power generated from green hydrogen, which is renewable, easily transported and carbon-friendly. We are actively seeking facilities that will enable us to pursue this new direction and we intend to raise further capital to invest into plants that are powered by green hydrogen."

About Ambari Brands Inc.

Ambari Brands is a consumer brand company that, through its main subsidiary, Ambari Beauty, has developed a line of products based on its proprietary "Modern Blend". Ambari's products are carried in the world's largest retailers and sold direct-to-consumer through its own ecommerce platform and Ambari is in the process of transitioning to a manufacturing process built on clean energy.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Nisha Grewal

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

inquiries@ambaribrands.com

+1 (424) 284-4022

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting: the Company's intention to manufacture its own products and co-pack and manufacture products for other brands in plants powered by green hydrogen; the benefits of green hydrogen; the Company's intention to certify brands with its own "100% Clean Energy" or "Produced by Green Hydrogen" seals; the Company's intention to raise further capital and invest same into plants that are powered by green hydrogen. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's final long form prospectus dated July 13, 2022. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141200