

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in the third quarter, as exports rebounded amid a fall in imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 8.034 billion in the third quarter from CHF 7.634 billion in the previous three-month period.



Exports climbed 0.7 percent sequentially in the September quarter, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in the June quarter.



Meanwhile, imports logged a 0.5 percent decline in the third quarter, in contrast to a 0.5 percent gain in the previous quarter.



In nominal terms, both exports and imports climbed by 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, exports rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in September, slower than the 1.6 percent growth in August.



Similarly, imports increased 0.9 percent from August, when they gained by 1.7 percent.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew sharply by 19.1 percent year-on-year in September.



During the first nine months of this year, watch exports totaled CHF 18.1 billion, a 12.6 percent increase from the same period last year.



