

MIDLAND (dpa-AFX) - Dow Inc. (DOW) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $739 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $2.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Dow Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $802 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $14.12 billion from $14.84 billion last year.



Dow Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $739 Mln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $2.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $14.12 Bln vs. $14.84 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOW INC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de