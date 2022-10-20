Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH) (FSE: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care") a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement dated October 19, 2022 (the "Amending Agreement") amending certain terms of the convertible securities purchase agreement dated February 25, 2022 (the "Agreement") with Mirabel Capital, Ltd. (the "Investor" or "Mirabel"), the details of which are described in the Company's press release of February 25, 2022. Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company has provided the Investor certain rights to settle any outstanding amounts owing by the Company and due to the Investor under the Agreement with shares held by the Company in Virax Biolabs Group Limited. In exchange, the Investor has agreed to not exercise its conversion rights pursuant to the Agreement through to January 21, 2022, and that the second closing described in the Company's press release of February 25, 2022, may only proceed with the mutual consent of the parties.

All other terms and conditions contained in the Agreement remain in full force and effect.

Global Care is pleased to have Mirabel's continued support during a challenging time in the global markets. Mirabel's investment has served as an essential bridge in Global Care's cash flow requirements, and Global Care is grateful to have a supportive and responsible corporate citizen in Mirabel as an investor.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

