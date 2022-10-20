BK Technologies to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Thursday, November 3, 2022

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) will host an investor conference call with slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 prior to the call on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 545-0320 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0002 and use access code: 115505. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2208/46861

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Events page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until November 10, 2022 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use passcode 46861 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/viewarticle.aspx?id=721042&lang=en