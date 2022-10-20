Melville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) ("DSC" and the "Company"), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and data analytics solutions, today announced that Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of DSC, will be presenting at the 15th annual LD Micro Main Event being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022 Time: 3:30 PM PT/ 6:30 PM ET

About the LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

About LD Micro



LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity and analytics solutions from seven data center in the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security, telecommunications and data analytics. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

