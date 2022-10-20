DJ Digital arms launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3

Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3

October 20, 2022

Digital Arms, the world's first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection within 30 minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token - also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR - launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its "DogTags" collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.

Two years in the making, HNTR will facilitate various functions on the platform, including buying and selling nonfungible tokens licensed by real-world firearm manufacturers. The interoperability and functionality of Digital Arms' NFTs will appeal to gamers and Web3 builders. The project has already partnered with popular metaverse shooter games, including Born to Die, Farcana and Ignite. Meanwhile, the NFTs' scarcity will fuel demand from collectors and firearm enthusiasts.

Additional uses driving HNTR's value include:

-- Utility as a medium of exchange for accessories to customize NFT firearms such as sights, magazines andcolor skins

-- Staking to generate passive income

-- Paying for listing fees and revisions on the Digital Arms marketplace

-- Brands paying for advertising services with Digital Arms

Various exchanges and launchpads will help facilitate the token launch. Those seeking investment opportunities with the HNTR token can do so via Bitmart, Coinstore, as well as decentralized exchanges like Pancake Swap.

HNTR and the Digital Arms NFT marketplace are deployed on the Binance Smart Chain, and the token follows the BEP20 standard. The network is a popular choice for Web3 gaming projects as users benefit from consistently low transaction fees and fast settlement times for both fungible and nonfungible tokens. BSC is also Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible, simplifying potential future interoperability with other blockchains.

The Digital Arms' whitepaper details HNTR's tokenomics. The asset has a one billion maximum supply, and the document states that 30 million HNTR will be available for staking rewards and a further 110 million for future tournament prizes.

Accompanying the HNTR token going live will be the Digital Arms marketplace launch. The platform's first NFT sale will be DogTags, which buyers must purchase using the HNTR token. Among other still-to-be-revealed benefits, holders of this special first drop can look forward to the following perks:

-- Up to a 50% HNTR staking APY bonus

-- Pre-sale access to licensed NFT firearm and soldier avatar drops

-- Access to private areas in the Digital Arms' Discord to chat with founders and the team

-- Random free NFTs, distributed via airdrops

-- Exclusive access to Digital Arms events

About Digital Arms

Digital Arms is an NFT creator and marketplace leveraging blockchain technology's interoperability to bring real firearms and greater authenticity to Web3 gaming. As an NFT creator, Digital Arms builds scarce blockchain-based in-game items for first-person shooters, hunting and sports shooting titles. The platform is already partnered with some of the biggest names in the weapon manufacturing industry, including Blackwater, Primary Arms, Head Down Firearms and Barrett Firearms.

