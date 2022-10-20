

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Liss Truss has resigned.



In a statement outside Downing Street Thursday, Truss said she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected as Conservative leader.



Truss said she had notified King Charles about her resignation.



The Conservative leadership election to find her successor will be completed within the next week, she added.



The third woman Prime Minister in British history, Truss had faced growing calls from Tory MPs to stand down, and quit after just 45 days in the office.



