Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Brighter AB TO9 (515/22)

At the request of Brighter AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on First
North as from October 28, 2022. 



Security name: Brighter TO9
----------------------------
Short name:   BRIG TO9  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018537862
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  272121   
----------------------------

Terms: Issue price: A cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the     
     volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq   
     First North Growth Market during the period from and including January 
     2, 2023 to and including January 16, 2023, however, the subscription  
     price may amount to a maximum of SEK 0,08 and a minimum the quote value
     for Brighter's shares.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-    One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in  
     Brighter AB (publ).                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr January 18, 2023-January 31, 2023                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  January 26, 2023.                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
