Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Brighter AB TO9 (515/22)

At the request of Brighter AB (publ), equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 28, 2022. Security name: Brighter TO9 ---------------------------- Short name: BRIG TO9 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018537862 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 272121 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price: A cash payment corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including January 2, 2023 to and including January 16, 2023, however, the subscription price may amount to a maximum of SEK 0,08 and a minimum the quote value for Brighter's shares. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Brighter AB (publ). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr January 18, 2023-January 31, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last January 26, 2023. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.