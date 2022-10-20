

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supply concerns exacerbated by the unexpected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. and reports of a potential relaxation in Covid curbs by China lifted crude prices higher on Thursday. Both Brent and WTI traded significantly higher compared to the levels on Wednesday.



Data released on Wednesday by the US Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil inventories falling by 1.725 million barrels in the week ended October 14, versus market expectations of a 1.38-million-barrel increase. Inventories had increased by 9.88 million barrels in the preceding week.



Markets also speculated about China contemplating a reduction in the quarantine period for inbound visitors to 7 days, from 10 days earlier. The potential Covid curb relaxation by China, the world's largest crude importer lifted sentiment and the crude oil prices higher.



The Dollar's muted performance also aided the rally in crude oil prices. The Dollar Index, which measures the Dollar against a basket of six currencies dropped 0.35 percent to trade at 112.59.



West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for December settlement traded between a high of $86.50 and a low of $84.50. It is currently trading at $85.55, having increased 1.22 percent from the previous close of $84.52.



Brent Oil Futures for December settlement is currently trading at $93.27, up 0.93 percent from the previous close of $92.41. The day's trade ranged between a high of $94.09 and a low of $89.32.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de