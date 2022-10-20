The 132nd Canton Fair Brings Together Entertainment and Recreation Goods to Add Fun to Life

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and Recreation, one of the important exhibition sections of the 132nd Canton Fair ("the Fair"), attracts many high-quality enterprises to participate enthusiastically, displaying new products and new technologies, looking for new development and new business opportunities, and also providing new inspiration for people's daily leisure and entertainment gameplay.





During this Canton Fair, Guangzhou Zhuoyuan Virtual Reality Technology presented a variety of VR games, including VR Marines, a VR entertainment device, VR Magic UFO, which can be experienced by 5 people at once, and the world's first metaverse VR game called VR Treadmill, setting a new trend in VR fitness by realizing the adaptive intelligent perception of spatial motion gait. Through intelligent sensing and control algorithms, it can accurately perceive the user's real walking in an adaptive and non-disturbing manner, allowing users to obtain the experience of real movement.

More than 60 people make up the original content team, which holds 283 patents and intellectual property certificates. The core technology of the multi-degree-of-freedom, high-dynamic and fast-response dynamic simulation platform won the first prize of Science and Technology Progress of Guangdong Science and Technology Award for the first time in the provincial industry.

"VR games are becoming more popular among families and have become a part of daily leisure and social gatherings for the public, especially the young generation. Consumers are more likely to be impressed by well-made, innovative game content and VR products that offer a strong sense of comfort and experience. The VR game industry also focuses more on technological innovation and continues to launch original content that is of high quality in order to get better feedback from the market." said Mr. Du Jiawei, Foreign Trade Operation Specialist of Zhuoyuan VR Technology.

Another Health and Recreation exhibitor, Swiftech Company Ltd., one of the earliest companies engaged in the research, development, and production of outdoor inflatable products in China, brings Mini Golf to global buyers at the show. Distinguished from the traditional inflatable water slide and trampoline which are all outdoor products, Mini Golf allows kids to enjoy a fun game in the comfort of their own home.

Exhibitors participating in the Canton Fair have more opportunities to network with friends and businessmen, which allows them to enhance product content, develop new ideas, and make their businesses more competitive.

For more information and opportunities regarding the Health and Recreation products, please register at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925967/image_5003628_34977905.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-132nd-canton-fair-brings-together-entertainment-and-recreation-goods-to-add-fun-to-life-301654953.html