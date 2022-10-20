Clinical Trials Outsourcing Market to Generate $75,573.4 Million Revenue in 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the clinical trials outsourcing market garnered $40,428.4 million revenue in 2021, and it is projected to generate $75,573.4 million revenue in 2030, advancing at a rate of 7.2%. It is ascribed to the growing requirement to enhance efficiency and decrease research and development costs.





Further, pharmaceutical companies are making larger investments than before in AI, to replenish various pipelines. Hence, the industry is propelling owing to the rising number of private and public initiatives to boost the implementation of AI in advanced medication efficacy trials, to quicken drug availability.

SMEs are projected to experience faster growth in the coming years. The execution of the functions and processes of drug safety are transferred to a third party through contract sourcing, which offers the bigger company significant cost savings.

Hence, numerous pharmaceutical companies prefer to outsource clinical trials to decrease the high initial investments, fix the overhead costs, secure additional capacity, and enhance resource flexibility.

Outsourcing facilitates SMEs in conducting clinical trials in a therapeutic area where they do not have the expertise or resources to develop drugs independently.

Major Factors Boosting Clinical Trials Outsourcing Industry Growth

In several countries, governments are focusing on improving the healthcare sector, impelled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as CVDs, lung cancer, and diabetes. Besides this, government as well as non-government organizations are concentrating on drug safety and efficacy.

Hence, the expansion of the industry is aided by government regulations, enhancing healthcare, R&D activities, increasing new drug production capacity, and technical assistance.

COVID-19 has also fueled the demand for clinical trials outsourcing services, with the burgeoning requirement for effective treatments and prophylaxes.

Phase 3 Clinical Trials Dominate Industry

Phase 3 clinical trials dominate the industry with a share of 36%. It is led by the massive number of clinical trials in the phase 3 stage and the high probability of failure in it. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are focusing on collaborating with outsourcing partners, which, in turn, leads to the proliferation of the clinical trials industry.

Moreover, the phase 3 clinical trial volume is projected to rise extensively in the near future, driven by the crucial drug information provided by them on safety and efficacy. Such research provides medical professionals and researchers with a deeper knowledge of drugs and their potential adverse effects.

North America Leads Market

North America captures the largest revenue share of the industry. This is credited to the developed healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of research studies on advanced drugs, and massive investment in clinical trials, along with the presence of major industry players.

