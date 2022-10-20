Japan's Xsol says its new monocrystalline PV modules offer 275 W of power output and an efficiency rating of 20.3%. They measure 1,760 mm × 768 mm × 30 mm and can be installed in two-panel rows.Japanese solar company Xsol has developed a high-voltage monocrystalline PERC solar panel for narrow residential rooftops. "The module configuration makes it possible to install PV systems on narrow roofs, which are common in Japanese houses," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "We are planning to sell the first panels in winter and we are initially targeting the Japanese market." The Volturbo panels ...

