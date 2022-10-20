Vow ASA: New share capital registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 6 October 2022 regarding exercised employee stock options. The 201 001 new shares have been registered, and the share capital of Vow ASA is NOK 10 737 621,4385 consisting of 114 840 871 fully paid shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.09350.

