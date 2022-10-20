inGroup International: World's Fastest-Growing Subscription Travel Club, inCruises, Launches Direct Booking Partnerships with Major Cruise Lines

New direction further amplifies the company's significant global growth and contributions to the travel industry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International announced today another major step in its rapidly expanding business. Its travel membership club, inCruises, has just launched direct booking relationships with major cruise lines, including Carnival, Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and more. Cruise travel is booked through inCruises' proprietary booking engine, which will now connect directly with cruise companies rather than handling bookings via a third party. This is a significant new direction for seven-year-old inCruises, the world's fastest-growing subscription-based travel community.



"inCruises is an innovative alternative distribution model for the cruise industry. We deliver hundreds of thousands of passengers from untapped source markets at a time when new cruisers are essential to meet the projected industry growth that 72 new ships will bring by 2027," said Michael "Hutch" Hutchison, Co-Founder & Co-Chief Executive Officer of inGroup. "Our focus has always been on how we add value to the cruise industry, and direct partnerships with the cruise lines help us better meet their market needs and fulfill our brand promise to our Members."

inCruises is one of the only travel businesses to grow during the pandemic, expanding market penetration in over 100 countries, including Angola, Australia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Peru, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, and many more. The company's leadership helps educate future cruisers in these under-served areas for cruise travel and is seeing substantial interest and Membership growth.

"We are proud to partner directly with inCruises in this exciting opportunity and make booking easier for their Club Members to sail on board our ships," said Todd Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Sales, Norwegian Cruise Line. "With six new Prima-class ships increasing our capacity by about 35% by 2027, inCruises' success in delivering first-time cruisers is a tremendous asset for us."

Every monthly inCruises' Club Membership payment is matched with double Reward Points, amplifying Members' vacation purchasing power. In addition to cruises, Reward Points can be used to book hotels and resorts through the inStays brand. Savings earned through Reward Points are in addition to the lowest publicly available retail price, and Reward Points never expire. inCruises' easy-to-use website supports 17 different languages to service their global community.

inCruises Club Membership is sold exclusively through independent Partners who can earn compensation for sharing Membership advantages with others.

About inCruises International

inCruises is one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching its flagship inCruises membership in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200 countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to ethically providing a business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by supporting Mercy Ships, 4Ocean, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in.Groupand inCruises.

