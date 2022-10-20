Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Jetzt der Ausbruch! Mit Schwung auf das nächste Kurslevel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JMT9 ISIN: GB00B71N6K86 Ticker-Symbol: EVZ 
Lang & Schwarz
20.10.22
22:58 Uhr
1,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
EVRAZ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVRAZ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0001,20020.10.
Dow Jones News
20.10.2022 | 21:16
283 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ SANCTIONED IN NEW ZEALAND

DJ EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ SANCTIONED IN NEW ZEALAND

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc: EVRAZ SANCTIONED IN NEW ZEALAND 20-Oct-2022 / 21:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

EVRAZ SANCTIONED IN NEW ZEALAND

20 October 2022 - EVRAZ plc ("EVRAZ" or the "Company") informs that on 20 October 2022 pursuant to Russia Sanctions Regulations dated 17 March 2022 the Company and its Russian subsidiaries were designated with blocking sanctions by New Zealand Government with the effective date as of 12 October 2022 to reflect 11 October announcements on trade measures.

Applied sanctions stipulate asset freeze, service prohibition, dealings with securities, aircraft and ship bans.

All sanction details are set out in Russia Sanction Register as of 20 October 2022 on mfat.govt.nz: https:// www.mfat.govt.nz/assets/Countries-and-Regions/Europe/Ukraine/Russia-Sanctions-Register.xlsx

EVRAZ does not sell its products to New Zealand.

###

For further information:

Investor Relations:

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

Media Relations:

+7 495 937 6871

media@evraz.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B71N6K86 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      EVR 
LEI Code:    5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  195694 
EQS News ID:  1468311 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468311&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2022 14:45 ET (18:45 GMT)

EVRAZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.