

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures for November delivery settled higher on its expiration day, even as the commodity's contract for December delivery closed flat, as traders weighed energy demand and supply positions.



Reports that China is looking to relax quarantine duration for visitors into the country helped raise hopes oil demand will see an uptick in the world's second largest economy.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November settled higher by $0.43 or about 0.5% at $85.98 a barrel on the expiration day.



However, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended slightly weak at $84.51 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were up $0.20 or 0.22% at $92.61 a barrel a little while ago.



Data released on Wednesday by the US Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 1.725 million barrels in the week ended October 14, as against market expectations of a 1.38-million-barrel increase. Inventories had increased by 9.88 million barrels in the preceding week.



According to reports, China is looking at reducing the the quarantine period for inbound visitors to 7 days, from 10 days earlier.



