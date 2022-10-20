CNH Industrial's Education Programs in India Are Making a Difference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / CNH Industrial is committed to developing lasting partnerships that provide the communities where it operates with environmental and social benefits. The Company, and its employees, are invested in building a better world, not just a better workplace.

The comprehensive education program CNH Industrial has established in India is one example of this. The company recently expanded this long-standing initiative to address the economic hardship and resource constraints created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en to learn more about these projects and how CNH Industrial is making a positive difference for the children and young adults that need it most.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

