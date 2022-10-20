

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $131 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $448 million, or $4.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $162 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $4.80 billion from $4.89 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.816 to $5.016 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.88 to $6.42 Full year revenue guidance: $19.00 to $19.20 Bln



