

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CSX Corp (CSX) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.11 billion, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $0.97 billion, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $3.90 billion from $3.29 billion last year.



CSX Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.11 Bln. vs. $0.97 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q3): $3.90 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CSX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de