

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 3.0 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile prices of food, also increased 3.0 percent on year. That matched forecasts and was up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation rose 0.3 percent - in line with expectations and unchanged from the August reading.



