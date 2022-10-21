

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AMP Ltd. (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) said that Australian Wealth Management unit's assets under management or AUM decreased to A$121.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from the prior quarter's A$125.1 billion, hurt predominantly by lower investment markets, as well as net cash outflows.



Australian Wealth Management's net cash outflows was A$0.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022, improved from net cash outflows of A$1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2021.



New Zealand Wealth Management's AUM decreased to A$9.8 billion in the third quarter from the prior quarter's A$10.2 billion, hurt by declines in investment markets and foreign exchange losses due to a weakening New Zealand dollar against the Australian dollar.



New Zealand Wealth Management delivered positive net cash inflows of A$23 million in the third quarter, improving from net cash outflows of A$39 million last year, driven in part by increased net cash inflows from KiwiSaver and lower net cash outflows from other products.



AMP Bank's total loan book grew by A$0.6 billion to A$23.3 billion in the third quarter of 2022.



