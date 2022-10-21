

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell in choppy trading on Friday as concerns around global economic growth offset the prospects of tight global supplies.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $92.30 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $84.40.



Recession fears flared up as yields climbed and Snapchat owner Snap Inc. blamed inflation for its slowest revenue growth since going public five years ago.



U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a new 14-year high of 4.272 percent after Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that the central bank was not done yet with rate hikes.



Germany's 10-year bond yields hit a fresh 11-year high amid expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates sharply again next week.



It is feared that higher than expected inflation and monetary tightening will slow down global growth.



On the positive side, prospects of tight global supplies helped to cap the downside in oil prices.



OPEC and its allies, including Russia, agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels per day in November, the most significant curb since the start of the pandemic.



A looming European Union ban on Russian crude has exacerbated concerns about tight supplies.



The EIA's report on Wednesday showed that U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly fell by 1.7 million barrels last week.



China is looking to relax quarantine duration for visitors into the country, raising hopes for demand recovery in the world's second largest economy.



