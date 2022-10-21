

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Friday and headed for a second weekly decline amid rising bond yields and concerns over aggressive monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,625.74 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,629.75.



The dollar index held steady, and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields scaled a fresh peak since June 2008, denting bullion's demand among investors.



Strong data on the U.S. labor market and hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official reinforced expectation that the Fed will deliver 75-bps rate hikes in November and December meetings.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that rate hikes will continue 'for a while' to combat inflation.



Germany's 10-year bond yields hit a fresh 11-year high amid expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise interest rates sharply again next week.



