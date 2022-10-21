

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.13 billion, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $2.27 billion, or $7.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, HCA Healthcare, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $3.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $14.97 billion from $15.28 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.13 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.91 vs. $7.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.88 -Revenue (Q3): $14.97 Bln vs. $15.28 Bln last year.



