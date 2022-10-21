DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/10/2022) of GBP48.40m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/10/2022) of GBP30.90m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/10/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period 148.19p 20,850,000.00 revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 144.58p Ordinary share price 158.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 6.62% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 120.73p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.50)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 20/10/2022

