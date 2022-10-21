Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Ferguson plc ("Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|PDMR/Executive Director
No. of Shares received
Total no. of Shares sold
|W Brundage
11,202
5,070
|J Cross
15,126
5,973
|I Graham
15,107
12,500
|M Jacobs
7,039
7,039
|S Long
15,297
6,924
|J Schlicher
11,152
9,100
|W Thees
12,280
5,558
|J Williams
5,054
4,002
Following the vesting of conditional share awards on October 17, 2022, Mr Brundage, Mr Cross, Ms Long and Mr Thees sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Graham, Mr Schlicher and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Jacobs elected to sell all Shares.
The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 9426.1017 pence per Share.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|William Brundage
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial/Amendment notification
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ferguson plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Vesting
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.00
|11,202
|2. Disposal
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£94.261017
|5,070
|GBP - British Pound
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
|2. Disposal
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£477,903.36
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2022-10-17; UTC time
2. 2022-10-18; UTC time
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Cross
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Senior Vice President
|b)
|Initial/Amendment notification
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ferguson plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Vesting
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.00
|15,126
|2. Disposal
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£94.261017
|5,973
|GBP - British Pound
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
|2. Disposal
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£563,021.05
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2022-10-17; UTC time
2. 2022-10-18; UTC time
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ian Graham
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|General Counsel
|b)
|Initial/Amendment notification
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ferguson plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Vesting
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.00
|15,107
|2. Disposal
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£94.261017
|12,500
|GBP - British Pound
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
|2. Disposal
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£1,178,262.71
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2022-10-17; UTC time
2. 2022-10-18; UTC time
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Jacobs
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Senior Vice President
|b)
|Initial/Amendment notification
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ferguson plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Vesting
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.00
|7,039
|2. Disposal
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£94.261017
|7,039
|GBP - British Pound
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
|2. Disposal
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£663,503.30
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2022-10-17; UTC time
2. 2022-10-18; UTC time
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Samantha Long
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|b)
|Initial/Amendment notification
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ferguson plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.00
15,297
2. Disposal
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£94.261017
6,924
GBP - British Pound
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
|2. Disposal
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£652,663.28
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2022-10-17; UTC time
2. 2022-10-18; UTC time
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jake Schlicher
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Senior Vice President
|b)
|Initial/Amendment notification
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ferguson plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Vesting
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.00
|11,152
|2. Disposal
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£94.261017
|9,100
|GBP - British Pound
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
|2. Disposal
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£857,775.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2022-10-17; UTC time
2. 2022-10-18; UTC time
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|William Thees
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Senior Vice President
|b)
|Initial/Amendment notification
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ferguson plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Vesting
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.00
|12,280
|2. Disposal
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£94.261017
|5,558
|GBP - British Pound
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
|2. Disposal
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£523,902.73
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2022-10-17; UTC time
2. 2022-10-18; UTC time
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Senior Vice President
|b)
|Initial/Amendment notification
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ferguson plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|1. Vesting
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.00
|5,054
|2. Disposal
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£94.261017
|4,002
|GBP - British Pound
|d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
|2. Disposal
|Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£377,232.59
|e)
|Date of the transaction
1. 2022-10-17; UTC time
2. 2022-10-18; UTC time
|f)
|Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800
