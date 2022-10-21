Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Ferguson plc ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

PDMR/Executive Director No. of Shares received Total no. of Shares sold W Brundage 11,202 5,070 J Cross 15,126 5,973 I Graham 15,107 12,500 M Jacobs 7,039 7,039 S Long 15,297 6,924 J Schlicher 11,152 9,100 W Thees 12,280 5,558 J Williams 5,054 4,002

Following the vesting of conditional share awards on October 17, 2022, Mr Brundage, Mr Cross, Ms Long and Mr Thees sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Graham, Mr Schlicher and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Jacobs elected to sell all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 9426.1017 pence per Share.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 11,202 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £94.261017 5,070 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £477,903.36 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-10-17; UTC time 2. 2022-10-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Cross 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 15,126 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £94.261017 5,973 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £563,021.05 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-10-17; UTC time 2. 2022-10-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 15,107 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £94.261017 12,500 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £1,178,262.71 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-10-17; UTC time 2. 2022-10-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Jacobs 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 7,039 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £94.261017 7,039 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £663,503.30 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-10-17; UTC time 2. 2022-10-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Samantha Long 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 15,297 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £94.261017 6,924 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £652,663.28 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-10-17; UTC time 2. 2022-10-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 11,152 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £94.261017 9,100 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £857,775.25 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-10-17; UTC time 2. 2022-10-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 12,280 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £94.261017 5,558 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £523,902.73 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-10-17; UTC time 2. 2022-10-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson plc b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 b) Nature of the transaction The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 5,054 2. Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) £94.261017 4,002 GBP - British Pound d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1. Vesting Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £0.00 2. Disposal Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable £377,232.59 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2022-10-17; UTC time 2. 2022-10-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

