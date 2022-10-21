Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 22.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Die neusten Bergbau-Nachrichten im SRC Newsletter 16-2022
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
Frankfurt
21.10.22
08:08 Uhr
99,50 Euro
-2,50
-2,45 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,00108,0021.10.
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2022 | 13:32
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Ferguson plc ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

PDMR/Executive Director

No. of Shares received

Total no. of Shares sold

W Brundage

11,202

5,070

J Cross

15,126

5,973

I Graham

15,107

12,500

M Jacobs

7,039

7,039

S Long

15,297

6,924

J Schlicher

11,152

9,100

W Thees

12,280

5,558

J Williams

5,054

4,002

Following the vesting of conditional share awards on October 17, 2022, Mr Brundage, Mr Cross, Ms Long and Mr Thees sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Graham, Mr Schlicher and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Jacobs elected to sell all Shares.

The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 9426.1017 pence per Share.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameWilliam Brundage
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial/Amendment notificationInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFerguson plc
b)LEI213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1. Vesting
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0011,202
2. Disposal
Price(s)Volume(s)
£94.2610175,070
GBP - British Pound
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£477,903.36
e)Date of the transaction

1. 2022-10-17; UTC time

2. 2022-10-18; UTC time

f)Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJames Cross
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Vice President
b)Initial/Amendment notificationInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFerguson plc
b)LEI213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1. Vesting
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0015,126
2. Disposal
Price(s)Volume(s)
£94.2610175,973
GBP - British Pound
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£563,021.05
e)Date of the transaction

1. 2022-10-17; UTC time

2. 2022-10-18; UTC time

f)Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIan Graham
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGeneral Counsel
b)Initial/Amendment notificationInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFerguson plc
b)LEI213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1. Vesting
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0015,107
2. Disposal
Price(s)Volume(s)
£94.26101712,500
GBP - British Pound
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£1,178,262.71
e)Date of the transaction

1. 2022-10-17; UTC time

2. 2022-10-18; UTC time

f)Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMichael Jacobs
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Vice President
b)Initial/Amendment notificationInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFerguson plc
b)LEI213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1. Vesting
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.007,039
2. Disposal
Price(s)Volume(s)
£94.2610177,039
GBP - British Pound
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£663,503.30
e)Date of the transaction

1. 2022-10-17; UTC time

2. 2022-10-18; UTC time

f)Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSamantha Long
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Human Resources Officer
b)Initial/Amendment notificationInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFerguson plc
b)LEI213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

15,297

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£94.261017

6,924

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£652,663.28
e)Date of the transaction

1. 2022-10-17; UTC time

2. 2022-10-18; UTC time

f)Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJake Schlicher
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Vice President
b)Initial/Amendment notificationInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFerguson plc
b)LEI213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1. Vesting
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0011,152
2. Disposal
Price(s)Volume(s)
£94.2610179,100
GBP - British Pound
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£857,775.25
e)Date of the transaction

1. 2022-10-17; UTC time

2. 2022-10-18; UTC time

f)Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameWilliam Thees
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Vice President
b)Initial/Amendment notificationInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFerguson plc
b)LEI213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1. Vesting
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0012,280
2. Disposal
Price(s)Volume(s)
£94.2610175,558
GBP - British Pound
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£523,902.73
e)Date of the transaction

1. 2022-10-17; UTC time

2. 2022-10-18; UTC time

f)Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSenior Vice President
b)Initial/Amendment notificationInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFerguson plc
b)LEI213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)Nature of the transaction
  1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
  2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
c)Price(s) and volume(s)1. Vesting
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.005,054
2. Disposal
Price(s)Volume(s)
£94.2610174,002
GBP - British Pound
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£0.00
2. Disposal
Volume(s)Price(s)
Not applicable£377,232.59
e)Date of the transaction

1. 2022-10-17; UTC time

2. 2022-10-18; UTC time

f)Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721541/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

FERGUSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.