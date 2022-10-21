Anzeige
21.10.2022
People's Daily: By the numbers: 10 years of China's economic development and international cooperation

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from People's Daily:

China is dedicated to promoting a human community with a shared future, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Oct 16 at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Over the past decade, a more open China has shared its development opportunities with other countries, and China's market has become a market for the world, a market shared by all, and a market accessible to all.


China has seen a historic rise in its economic strength in the past decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on Oct.16, 2022.
The Chinese economy has sustained rapid growth and cemented its global status as a major growth contributor. Its economic development has translated into a steady increase in resident income, improving people's livelihoods notably over the past decade.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926821/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926822/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/by-the-numbers-10-years-of-chinas-economic-development-and-international-cooperation-301655926.html

