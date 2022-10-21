Anzeige
Die neusten Bergbau-Nachrichten im SRC Newsletter 16-2022
PR Newswire
21.10.2022 | 13:40
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30th September 2022 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th September 2022US$ 4.66

JZCP's NAV at 30 September 2022 is $4.66 per share ($4.71 per share at 31 August 2022), the decrease in NAV of (5) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents. The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30th September 2022:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments369,895
Cash and Cash equivalents129,968
Other Receivables694
Total Assets500,557
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202743,271
Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 202231,505
ZDP shares - maturity date 1st October 202264,296
Other liabilities715
Total Liabilities139,787
Net Asset Value360,770
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.66

Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
