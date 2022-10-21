JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30th September 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th September 2022 US$ 4.66

JZCP's NAV at 30 September 2022 is $4.66 per share ($4.71 per share at 31 August 2022), the decrease in NAV of (5) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (3) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents. The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30th September 2022:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 369,895 Cash and Cash equivalents 129,968 Other Receivables 694 Total Assets 500,557 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,271 Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 2022 31,505 ZDP shares - maturity date 1st October 2022 64,296 Other liabilities 715 Total Liabilities 139,787 Net Asset Value 360,770 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.66

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: jzcp@ntrs.com