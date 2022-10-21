DJ AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M (AGHG) AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M

DEALING DATE: 20/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 4267.62

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18000.0

CODE: AGHG

ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG Sequence No.: 196130 EQS News ID: 1469425 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

