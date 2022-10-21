DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 137.7314

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5101259

CODE: MEUG LN

ISIN: FR0010261198

