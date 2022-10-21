DJ Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (JPXX LN) Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 142.1319
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 73127
CODE: JPXX LN
ISIN: LU1646359619
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 196157 EQS News ID: 1469507 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469507&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 21, 2022 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)