MECOTEC GmbH: MECOTEC strengthens its presence in the growing United Arab Emirate (UAE) Region's wellness and sports market and showcases its fully electric cryo:one model line at the Dubai Active Exhibition

Dubai Active, the Middle East's biggest fitness, wellness and health Expo takes place from October 28-30 th in the Dubai World Trade Center

in the Dubai World Trade Center Newly appointed MECOTEC General Manager for MENA, Nick M. Aquino , celebrates his debut

BITTERFELD-WOLFEN, Germany and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 21st, 2022 - "We are strengthening our activities in the region and are showcasing our cryo products for visitors of the Dubai Active Show", says Enrico Klauer, CEO of MECOTEC GmbH, the pioneer in the development of electrical cryo equipment.

"We are delighted to offer visitors to personally feel the electrifying experience with our products", says Nick M. Aquino, General Manager of MECOTEC MENA (Middle East and North Africa). "We are presenting two of our cryo:one flagship models for visitors to try them out at -85 °C: The nitrogen-free, fully electric cryo:one and cryo:one plus chambers. The powerful performance combined with a low energy consumption makes our chambers the most economical choice for customers."

Besides the whole body cryo chambers, MECOTEC is presenting two fully nitrogen-free cryoair cold air devices focusing on local treatments: cryoair C600 with -60 °C and the cryoair mini premium with -32 °C.

There are manifold benefits of cryotherapy: Regeneration after injury and illness can be promoted - performance increased, pain, inflammation and swelling can be alleviated and cosmetic treatments can be supported.

MECOTEC's product range is particularly suitable for spa and wellness facilities, hotels, gyms, medical facilities and at home.

About DUBAI ACTIVE

Dubai Active, the Middle East's only international fitness, wellness and sports show, is a dedicated platform for fitness professionals, networking and training opportunities.

Visit MECOTEC at Hall 5, booth Number D2B.

Or on our Website: www.mecotec.net

About MECOTEC GmbH

Founded in 2006 MECOTEC has evolved from a pioneer in the field of cryo technology to the globally leading company offering high-tech cooling solutions in the pharmaceutical and medicine, wellness and sport sectors.

