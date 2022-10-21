BOIRON: Sales in the third quarter of 2022

(Unaudited data)

SALES IN THE THIRD QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

In thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. France 77,055 51,518 +49.6% 54,283 53,412 +1.6% 58,275 58,021 +0.4% Europe (excluding France) 34,476 20,039 +72.0% 26,228 22,194 +18.2% 35,744 32,226 +10.9% North America 28,944 17,657 +63.9% 23,282 17,723 +31.4% 29,107 23,314 +24.8% Other countries 5,305 1,958 +171.0% 7,189 5,430 +32.4% 5,295 4,193 +26.3% Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% 110,982 98,759 +12.4% 128,422 117,754 +9.1%

In thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines 45,516 46,352 -1.8% 43,360 47,642 -9.0% 41,081 45,840 -10.4% Homeopathic specialties 67,100 39,430 +70.2% 54,816 40,683 +34.7% 74,349 58,718 +26.6% Other health products* 33,164 5,390 +515.3% 12,806 10,434 +22.7% 12,992 13,196 -1.5% Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% 110,982 98,759 +12.4% 128,422 117,754 +9.1%

* "Other health products" include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under "specialties" until 2021.

The increase in sales recorded in the first and second quarters continued in the third quarter.

In France, the decline in sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines was offset by the increase in sales of homeopathic specialities.

Homeopathic specialities continued to grow in all regions, particularly thanks to the winter range.

Two new products were also launched this quarter:

Boiron immuno+, a dietary supplement designed to support the body's natural defences throughout winter thanks to a synergy of zinc, elderberry and chokeberry.

Sinuphyl®, herbal medicine comprising five plants, developed to fight acute uncomplicated rhinosinusitis in adults, in partnership with German laboratory BIONORICA.

CUMULATIVE SALES AS OF THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2022

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation

at current

exchange rates Variation

at constant

exchange rates France 189,612 162,951 +16.4% +16.4% Europe (excluding France) 96,448 74,460 +29.5% +26.9% North America 81,334 58,694 +38.6% +23.7% Other countries 17,789 11,581 +53.6% +42.1% Group total 385,183 307,685 +25.2% +21.3%

In thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation

at current

exchange rates Variation

at constant

exchange rates Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines 129,957 139,834 -7.1% -8.8% Homeopathic specialties 196,265 138,831 +41.4% +34.8% Other health products* 58,961 29,020 +103.2% +101.7% Group total 385,183 307,685 +25.2% +21.3%

* "Other health products" include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under "specialties" until 2021.

Total sales were up 25.2%. Sales were up 16.4% in France and 35.1% abroad, with all countries and regions posting an increase across all products. It breaks down more or less evenly between existing homeopathic specialties and new products.

Sales of new products launched since 2020 amounted to 61.2 million euros, up from 26.8 million last year.

Outlook

Amid high inflation and pressure on certain energy and raw material supplies, we are doing everything we can to ensure our products remain available and to limit increases in prices.

We are also keeping a close eye on how the global health crisis evolves, and continue to take appropriate measures where necessary.

We expect to see a further decline in sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines in France in the fourth quarter. Sales of homeopathic specialties and other healthcare products are expected to continue to grow as winter illnesses return.

For the full year, we expect to see an increase in revenues in all of the Group's regions versus 2021, as well as a significant increase in profitability.

We continue to put all our energy and determination into ensuring that every patient in the world can take advantage of homeopathy and ours others healthcare solutions, thereby supporting a more humane, efficient and sustainable healthcare system.

