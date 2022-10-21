Anzeige
Samstag, 22.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Die neusten Bergbau-Nachrichten im SRC Newsletter 16-2022
BOIRON: Sales in the third quarter of 2022

(Unaudited data)

SALES IN THE THIRD QUARTER (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter
20222021Var.20222021Var.20222021Var.
France77,05551,518+49.6%54,28353,412+1.6%58,27558,021+0.4%
Europe (excluding France)34,47620,039+72.0%26,22822,194+18.2%35,74432,226+10.9%
North America28,94417,657+63.9%23,28217,723+31.4%29,10723,314+24.8%
Other countries5,3051,958+171.0%7,1895,430+32.4%5,2954,193+26.3%
Group total145,78091,172+59.9%110,98298,759+12.4%128,422117,754+9.1%

In thousands of euros1st quarter2nd quarter3rd quarter
20222021Var.20222021Var.20222021Var.
Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines45,51646,352-1.8%43,36047,642-9.0%41,08145,840-10.4%
Homeopathic specialties67,10039,430+70.2%54,81640,683+34.7%74,34958,718+26.6%
Other health products*33,1645,390+515.3%12,80610,434+22.7%12,99213,196-1.5%
Group total145,78091,172+59.9%110,98298,759+12.4%128,422117,754+9.1%

* "Other health products" include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under "specialties" until 2021.

The increase in sales recorded in the first and second quarters continued in the third quarter.

In France, the decline in sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines was offset by the increase in sales of homeopathic specialities.

Homeopathic specialities continued to grow in all regions, particularly thanks to the winter range.

Two new products were also launched this quarter:

  • Boiron immuno+, a dietary supplement designed to support the body's natural defences throughout winter thanks to a synergy of zinc, elderberry and chokeberry.
  • Sinuphyl®, herbal medicine comprising five plants, developed to fight acute uncomplicated rhinosinusitis in adults, in partnership with German laboratory BIONORICA.

CUMULATIVE SALES AS OF THE END OF SEPTEMBER 2022

In thousands of euros20222021Variation
at current
exchange rates		Variation
at constant
exchange rates
France189,612162,951+16.4%+16.4%
Europe (excluding France)96,44874,460+29.5%+26.9%
North America81,33458,694+38.6%+23.7%
Other countries17,78911,581+53.6%+42.1%
Group total385,183307,685+25.2%+21.3%

In thousands of euros20222021Variation
at current
exchange rates		Variation
at constant
exchange rates
Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines129,957139,834-7.1%-8.8%
Homeopathic specialties196,265138,831+41.4%+34.8%
Other health products*58,96129,020+103.2%+101.7%
Group total385,183307,685+25.2%+21.3%

* "Other health products" include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under "specialties" until 2021.

Total sales were up 25.2%. Sales were up 16.4% in France and 35.1% abroad, with all countries and regions posting an increase across all products. It breaks down more or less evenly between existing homeopathic specialties and new products.

Sales of new products launched since 2020 amounted to 61.2 million euros, up from 26.8 million last year.

Outlook

Amid high inflation and pressure on certain energy and raw material supplies, we are doing everything we can to ensure our products remain available and to limit increases in prices.

We are also keeping a close eye on how the global health crisis evolves, and continue to take appropriate measures where necessary.

We expect to see a further decline in sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines in France in the fourth quarter. Sales of homeopathic specialties and other healthcare products are expected to continue to grow as winter illnesses return.

For the full year, we expect to see an increase in revenues in all of the Group's regions versus 2021, as well as a significant increase in profitability.

We continue to put all our energy and determination into ensuring that every patient in the world can take advantage of homeopathy and ours others healthcare solutions, thereby supporting a more humane, efficient and sustainable healthcare system.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update:January 19, 2023: at market close, publication of the sales for the year 2022.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information and the glossary are online at: www.boironfinance.com

