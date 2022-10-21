Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Worth $5+ Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Pharmacotherapy, Disease Type, and Geography," the global overactive bladder treatment market size was valued at USD 4,295.93 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5,333.92 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Key players operating in the overactive bladder treatment market include Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited; Astellas Pharma Inc; Pfizer Inc.; AbbVie Inc; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc; Medtronic Plc; Allergan; and Colorado Urology Associates, PLLC. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping into prevailing business opportunities.

In February 2022, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets, used for overactive bladder in adults with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency. The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approved strengths of 4 mg and 8 mg of fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

In February 2022, AbbVie announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved BOTOX for the treatment of detrusor (bladder muscle) overactivity associated with a neurologic condition in pediatric patients five years of age and older who have an inadequate response to or are intolerant of anticholinergic medication.

In April 2021, Medtronic plc announced approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with an investigational device exemption (IDE) trial to evaluate its internally developed implantable tibial neuromodulation (TNM) device-a therapy designed to provide relief from symptoms of bladder incontinence.

In July 2020, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. announced the approval of manufacturing and marketing for OABLOK PATCH in Thailand. The product is a systemic transdermal formulation developed using Hisamitsu's TDDS (Transdermal Drug Delivery System) technology for treating overactive bladder with symptoms such as urinary urgency and frequent urination.

Increasing Prevalence of Overactive Bladder in Geriatric Population:

The report highlights the key factors driving the global overactive bladder treatment market and prominent players' developments. The growth of the global overactive bladder treatment market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and the growing incidence of urinary tract infections. However, the recalls of therapeutic drugs hamper the market growth.

In 2021, North America held the largest share of the overactive bladder treatment market. The growing prevalence of overactive bladder in the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of neurological diseases are propelling the growth of the overactive bladder treatment market in North America. Also, the suitable reimbursement scenarios for the treatment of overactive bladder and the increase in research activities fuel the growth of the North America market. According to Cleveland Clinic Organization, ~33 million adults in the US are affected by an overactive bladder. Further, an article by John Wiley & Sons, Inc. stated that about 17% of the US population suffers from this condition.

According to Parkinson's Foundation, about 1 million people in the US are living with Parkinson's Disease, which is about to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. Neurological diseases like Parkinson's disease cause overactive bladder due to disruption in the bladder and brain. Hence, the rising prevalence of neurological disorders in North America is driving the overactive bladder market in this region. Although most public payers across Canada restrict or do not fund newer costly treatments, they fund the basic treatment necessary for the overactive bladder. For instance, the treatment for overactive bladder in Ontario is funded by Ontario Public Drug Programs (OPDP). Thus, the suitable reimbursement options available for treating the condition are propelling the market growth in the country.

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Creating Opportunities for Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market:

Through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), companies can gain a competitive edge by entering new markets and acquiring new technologies. The mergers and acquisitions in the overactive bladder treatment market are creating growth opportunities for the companies. In November 2020, Coloplast, a Danish medical device company, acquired Nine Continents Medical, which has developed implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS) treatment for overactive bladder. With this acquisition, Coloplast aims to expand its Interventional Urology business segment to be able to cater to the large patient population worldwide. In July 2021, Uro Medical strengthened its urology portfolio with the acquisition of Micron Medical, which offers wirelessly powered, injectable, microtechnology neurostimulators focused on treating overactive bladder. These neurostimulators, which can be easily incorporated into patients' daily lives, offer a convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and cost-effective urological treatment option.

In February 2021, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, acquired Contura Ltd. and its proprietary product, Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Axonics produces and markets novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for treating urinary and bowel dysfunction. The acquisition of Contura Ltd. provides it an opportunity to expand its SNM business worldwide and serve the large, highly underpenetrated SUI market. As per Axonics, ~20 million women suffer from SUI in the US alone. The company plans to offer urogynecologists and urologists a complete suite of clinically differentiated incontinence solutions to treat their patients.

Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on pharmacotherapy, the global overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into mirabegron, botox, neurostimulation, anticholinergics, and intravesical instillation. The mirabegron segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the neurostimulation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the global overactive bladder treatment market is bifurcated into idiopathic overactive bladder and neurogenic overactive bladder. The idiopathic overactive bladder segment held a larger market share in 2021. Moreover, the market for this segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global overactive bladder treatment market witnessed growth due to increasing overactive bladder symptoms observed in COVID-19-recovered patients. COVID-19 virus not only affected the respiratory tract of the body, but it also affected the bladder of the patient. Further, the COVID-19 infection resulted in urine cytokine elevation that increased the frequency of urination, leading to overactive bladder disorder among COVID-19 patients. An overactive bladder, cystitis, and other bladder dysfunctions resulting in bladder inflammation are expected to occur after a COVID-19 infection. Thus, the increasing overactive bladder symptoms in COVID-19 patients propelled the global overactive bladder treatment market growth during the pandemic.

