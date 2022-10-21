Updated schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for October 2022 - December 2022

Updated schedule of Government Securities auctions for October 2022 - December 2022: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-24 2022-10-26 2027-07-13 EUR 1721 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-10-31 2022-11-04 2025-08-04 EUR 1004 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-07 2022-11-09 2029-12-15 EUR 2593 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-14 2022-11-16 2027-07-13 EUR 1700 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-21 2022-11-23 2025-08-04 EUR 985 LT0000630097 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022-11-28 2022-11-30 2027-07-13 EUR 1686 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.