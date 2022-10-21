Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Growens S.p.A. (OTC: MSPAF), an integrated industrial group that creates technologies for predictive marketing, mobile messaging and content creation, will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Nazzareno Gorni will be presenting on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Growens S.p.A. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link.

About Growens S.p.A.

Growens is an integrated industrial group that creates technologies for predictive marketing, mobile messaging and content creation, meant for organizations wishing to communicate effectively with their customers. Italian design, global vision, attention to local communities - Growens is defined by its people's passion and competence, by scalability and profitability for its investors, and by innovation for its customers. It is admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) market of the Italian Stock Exchange, and operates worldwide with over 26,000 customers in more than 115 countries.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 26th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more.

Featured sectors include AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

