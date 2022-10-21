

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MUNICH RE(0KFE.L), a German insurance firm, said on Friday that it estimates loss of around 1.6 billion euros due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.



Including this loss, the company expects a profit of about 0.5 billion euros for the third-quarter.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, Munich Re still expects a profit of about 3.3 billion euros.



The company, nevertheless stated, 'However, it has become significantly more challenging to meet the 2022 profit target - which is subject to the realisation of currently anticipated positive one-off effects, particularly regarding investments.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MUENCHENER RUECK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de