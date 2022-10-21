Alfanar has revealed plans to set up a ground-mounted PV project to provide power to the Al Jubail 2 water desalination plant on the east coast of Saudi Arabia. It will require an investment of SAR 1.2 billion ($319 million).Alfanar has won a contract from Saudi Arabia Saline Water Conversion Corp. (SWCC) to build a 110 MW ground-mounted PV project. The installation will provide electricity to desalinate seawater through reverse osmosis at the Jubail 2 Desalination Plant, which is owned by SWCC. The investment has been estimated at SAR 1.2 billion. The project will also include a 380 kV substation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...