The following instruments on Xetra do have their last trading day on 21.10.2022

Die folgenden Instrumente auf Xetra haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 21.10.2022



ISIN Name

DK0010244425 A.P.Moeller-Maersk A/S

DK0010244508 A.P.Moeller-Maersk A/S

US0255371017 American Electric Power Co. Inc.

US0527691069 Autodesk Inc.

US1729081059 Cintas Corp.

US2855121099 Electronic Arts Inc.

US29786A1060 Etsy Inc.

BE0003818359 Galapagos N.V.

US4404521001 Hormel Foods Corp.

US4612021034 Intuit Inc.

US46120E6023 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

FI0009013403 KONE Oyj

US7181721090 Philip Morris International Inc.

GB00B63H8491 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

US81762P1021 ServiceNow Inc.

US8725901040 T-Mobile US Inc.

NL0013332471 TomTom N.V.

US9100471096 United Airlines Holdings Inc.

