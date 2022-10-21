Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Mit der Doppelspitze zum Erfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol: 21Y 
Frankfurt
21.10.22
08:08 Uhr
2,320 Euro
-0,020
-0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.10.2022 | 18:16
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire

London, October 21

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 September 2022 will commence today, 21 October 2022, and is anticipated to end no sooner than 24 November 2022.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

21 October 2022

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.