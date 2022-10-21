Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") would like to clarify today's market halt, which was due to an inaccurate bulletin published by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). In the bulletin, the TSXV accepted the filing documentation related to the extension of the Delbrook convertible debentures (press release dated October 21, 2022) and mistakenly quoted the warrant exercise price as $0.072 per warrant rather than the correct $0.72 per warrant.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

