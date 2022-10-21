

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Friday as the dollar retreated after early gains.



Gold prices were notably lower earlier in the day, weighed down by rising bond yields and concerns over aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



Gold prices were hurt by hawkish comments from Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker that rate hikes will continue 'for a while' to combat inflation.



The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a new 14-year high, contributing to the yellow metal's decline.



However, the safe-haven commodity rebounded strongly in the New York session.



The dollar index, which rose to 113.94, fell to 111.70 around noon and was last seen hovering around 112.10, down 0.7% from the previous close.



Gold futures for December ended higher by $19.50 or about 1.2% at $1,656.30 an ounce. Gold futures gained about 0.5% in the week.



Silver futures for December ended up $0.377 at $19.066 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.4745 per pound, gaining $0.0640.



